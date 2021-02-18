Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 407,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88,734 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.77.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.