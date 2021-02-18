Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 20,553 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,159 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $135,447,000 after buying an additional 983,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lyft by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,437,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,692,000 after buying an additional 117,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 28.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,081,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after buying an additional 688,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lyft by 167.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $65,969,000 after buying an additional 1,499,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $59.40.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 864,243 shares of company stock valued at $43,191,175. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.39.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

