Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 55,605 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 339.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,605 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $66.86 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

