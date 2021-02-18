Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,064,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 70,012 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.31% of Hanesbrands worth $15,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

