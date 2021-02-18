Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,841 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.10% of Omnicom Group worth $13,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OMC opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $79.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

