Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

NYSE TSM opened at $136.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $706.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

