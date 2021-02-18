Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.16% of Green Dot worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Green Dot by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Chris Brewster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $27,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 863,169 shares of company stock valued at $46,185,772. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

GDOT opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

