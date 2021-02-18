Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,137 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.06% of Sun Life Financial worth $15,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 30.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 244,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 164,169 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 262,317 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 42.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.