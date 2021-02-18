Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 13,757 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,757 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,918,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 864,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 460,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,666,000 after acquiring an additional 42,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $87.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.69. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $88.44.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.