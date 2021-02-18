Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 160,984 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,984 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.20% of Celsius worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,515,000 after acquiring an additional 195,627 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

CELH stock opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 846.12 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30.

In other news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

