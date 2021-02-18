Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 44,030 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,030 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 169,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.