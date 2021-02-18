Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 558 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,477,000 after acquiring an additional 82,791 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,320 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $248.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.96. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $268.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,300.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,952 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,305. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

