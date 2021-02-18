Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 93,152 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 93,152 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $14,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,635 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,088 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

