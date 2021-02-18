Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Avangrid has increased its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

