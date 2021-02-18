Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,314. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.79, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

