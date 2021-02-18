Aventus Price Up 17.1% This Week (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Aventus has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $154,953.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001380 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus (AVT) is a token. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

