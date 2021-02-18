AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 20,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 459,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

AVEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $252.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

