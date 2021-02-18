Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Avid Bioservices worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDMO opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -178.40 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

