Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AWTM) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AWTM) shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.95 and last traded at $49.95. 618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.