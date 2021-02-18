Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 2,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

About Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs. Awilco Drilling PLC was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

