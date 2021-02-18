Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

