AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

AXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

AXS opened at $50.52 on Thursday. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,243,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at about $7,594,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after buying an additional 37,358 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

