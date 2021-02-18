Axis DeFi Price Tops $0.65 on Exchanges (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Axis DeFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001268 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $167,422.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.96 or 0.00902351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00045590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.54 or 0.05074746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00048704 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

