Axon Enterprise (AXON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AXON opened at $178.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.59 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

