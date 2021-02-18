Azuki (AZUKI) Trading Up 92.5% This Week

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 92.5% against the dollar. One Azuki token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $122,401.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.17 or 0.00383652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00060594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00079209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00085832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00083200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.48 or 0.00424690 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00174690 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 7,630,957 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,569,489 tokens. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

Buying and Selling Azuki

Azuki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars.

