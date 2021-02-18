Baader Bank Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €12.60 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €12.60 ($14.82) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.51 ($12.36).

TKA stock opened at €11.45 ($13.46) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.60. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

