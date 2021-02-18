Badger DAO Price Reaches $52.31 on Top Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $121.25 million and $53.00 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for about $52.31 or 0.00102060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.00415994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00059070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00083811 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00082386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.68 or 0.00420828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00028305 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

Badger DAO Token Trading

