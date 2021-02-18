BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,683 shares in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,932. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.