Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 369,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Baidu worth $89,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Baidu by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 530.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $308.68 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $326.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.87.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Baidu from $190.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.68.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

