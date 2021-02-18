Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 371.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

