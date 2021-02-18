Balchem (BCPC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect Balchem to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $116.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

