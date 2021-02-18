Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Balchem worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,207,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 293,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem stock opened at $116.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

