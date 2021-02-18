Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post $3.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Ball reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $12.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $15.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Ball stock opened at $89.86 on Thursday. Ball has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. Insiders sold a total of 153,324 shares of company stock worth $14,472,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

