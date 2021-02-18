Balu Balakrishnan Sells 11,943 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $1,102,219.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 15,937 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $1,373,769.40.

On Friday, February 5th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,641 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $471,644.01.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.39. The company had a trading volume of 341,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,631. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $99.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

