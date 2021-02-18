Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) (LON:BNC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $238.03

Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) (LON:BNC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.03 ($3.11) and traded as high as GBX 258.30 ($3.37). Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) shares last traded at GBX 253.30 ($3.31), with a volume of 2,016,782 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £43.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 238.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 196.88.

Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) Company Profile (LON:BNC)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

