Bandwidth (BAND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $179.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.89. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -165.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $198.60.
BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.
About Bandwidth
Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.
