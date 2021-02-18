Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Trading 9.5% Higher

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY)’s share price was up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.46. Approximately 557 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

About Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

