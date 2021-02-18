Barclays Boosts CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target to $64.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get CEVA alerts:

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $71.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CEVA by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.