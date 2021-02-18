Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $124.63

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.63 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 156.74 ($2.05). Barclays PLC (BARC.L) shares last traded at GBX 154.36 ($2.02), with a volume of 30,608,697 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BARC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 227 ($2.97) price target on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 164 ($2.14).

The company has a market capitalization of £26.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.63.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

