Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 8,906,262 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £3.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.08.

About Baron Oil (LON:BOIL)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 15% working interest in P2470 and P2478 offshore license; and 8% working interest in P1918 offshore license, which consists of the Colter prospect, as well as 8% working interest in PEDL330 and PEDL345 onshore licenses located in the United Kingdom.

