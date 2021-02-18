Base Protocol Market Cap Reaches $4.99 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One Base Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $917,529.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.96 or 0.00450066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00084384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00075808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00081861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00031232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.38 or 0.00417755 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 5,946,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,467,263 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

