Bata Trading Down 61.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 62.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Bata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 61.3% lower against the US dollar. Bata has a market cap of $20,746.41 and $27.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.83 or 0.00436777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 114.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.