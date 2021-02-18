Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 3,250 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.5% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 346.3% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,475 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 161.6% during the third quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 267.4% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 230,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 167,808 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 280.5% during the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 70,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 51,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.8% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 81,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 61,524 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

