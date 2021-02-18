BeatzCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $650,530.68 and approximately $40.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00025141 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,278 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

