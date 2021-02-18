Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 3.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $37,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

BDX stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $257.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

