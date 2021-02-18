Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Down 42.3% Over Last 7 Days

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 25.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $378,992.46 and $2,815.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 255,790,939 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

