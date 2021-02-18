Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BDRFY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,582. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

