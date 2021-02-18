Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BDRFY traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. 3,000,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,582. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

