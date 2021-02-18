Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BDRFY traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,582. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

