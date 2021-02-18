Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of Demant A/S stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

